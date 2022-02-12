Red Cross Responds as Flooding Damages Homes in Puerto Rico

American Red Cross disaster workers are responding in Puerto Rico after severe weather and torrential rains brought widespread flooding and several landslides to the island last weekend.

Families living in the municipalities of Cataño, Dorado, Vega Alta, Vega Baja, Maunabo and Toa Baja are the most heavily affected. According to the National Weather Service, Toa Alta received nearly 16 inches of rain over two days. Along the northern coast, flooding was made worse by waves reaching up to 13 feet.

"There are still many sectors that we have not been able to reach since the waters have not gone down,” said Lee Vanessa Feliciano, regional executive of the American Red Cross Puerto Rico Chapter. “As soon as it is safe for our staff, and conditions allow, we will mobilize to the areas we have not yet been. We also continue our communication with government response agencies to ensure we visit all affected locations.”

Some 20 Red Cross volunteers from different parts of the island are in the affected areas to support the communities, with more volunteers on their way. At this time, more than 200 homes are known to have sustained major damage and we anticipate that number may grow.

In the coming days, Red Cross volunteers will finish assessing the damage to homes and start connecting directly with families to help them recover from this challenging situation.

YOU CAN HELP people affected by disasters like floods and countless other crises by making a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift is a commitment to helping people in need, and every single donation matters. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

