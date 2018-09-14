Puerto Rico: A year on from Hurricane Maria, new evidence shows how Puerto Ricans were denied essential water

Amnesty International has corroborated satellite imagery showing that stockpiles of $22 million worth of potentially vitally needed water were left on tarmac

Amnesty International Secretary General Kumi Naidoo to visit Puerto Rico on the first anniversary of Hurricane Maria

Amnesty International is demanding that the Puerto Rican and US federal authorities initiate an independent investigation into the authorities' response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, which cost 2,975 lives.

The call comes amid new revelations of a large stockpile of drinking water amassing on the runway of the airport in Ceiba, with no sign it was distributed for months on end to the hard-hit population.

“The death toll in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria was so massive because authorities failed to put in place basic safeguards that could have saved hundreds if not thousands of lives. President Trump’s government’s pitiful response shows a miserable failure to support the basic human rights of Puerto Ricans at a time when they needed it most,” said Kumi Naidoo, Secretary General of Amnesty International.

“Now, nearly a year on from the Hurricane, we are presented with fresh evidence of how the people of Puerto Rico have been so outrageously failed by the very authorities who should have been protecting them.”

Amnesty International’s remote-sensing analyst examined months of satellite imagery over the airport in Ceiba. It clearly shows how a large amount of goods covered by blue tarps accumulated rapidly on a disused runway from late January to early March 2018, where the vast majority appears to have remained since then. Together with aerial photographs posted this week and official US government documents, this evidence strongly suggests that potentially millions of bottles of water were being stockpiled for months on a runway, when it could have been distributed to Hurricane-ravaged Puerto Ricans.

According to official US federal government documents published by CBS News, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the US federal agency responsible for coordinating responses to disasters, had control of 20,833 pallets of bottled water, worth more than $22 million.

“Access to water is a human right. How can the disaster response to Hurricane Maria be an “unsung success” if $22 million of drinking water is left stockpiled on a runway while people are suffering?”

Amnesty International’s new Secretary General, Kumi Naidoo, will visit human rights activists and survivors in Puerto Rico on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria on 20 September, before visiting the mainland United States.

“Sadly, as we see another storm hurtling towards the continental US, we call on President Trump to reconsider his position on climate change as a matter of extreme urgency,” warned Kumi Naidoo.

“The frequency and ferociousness of hurricanes and associated events are breaking record after record. We cannot bury our heads in the sand in the face of such evidence and the devastation each of these events bring.”

Background

On 11 September, Abdiel Santana, a police officer in Puerto Rico shared pictures on his Facebook account of what he said were almost a million boxes of water left on an airport runway. CBS News confirmed that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has acknowledged that millions of water bottles meant for survivors of Hurricane Maria were left undistributed at an airport in Puerto Rico for more than a year.