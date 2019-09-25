25 Sep 2019

Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands - Tropical Cyclone KAREN update (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 25 Sep 2019 View Original

  • Tropical Cyclone KAREN passed over eastern Puerto Rico and Vieques Island on 24 September, with maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h (tropical storm). On 25 September at 3.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 80 km north of St. Thomas Island (U.S. Virgin Islands), with maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h.

  • Media report 29,000 customers without power across eastern Puerto Rico.

  • KAREN is forecast to continue north over the western Atlantic Ocean on 25-26 September as a tropical storm.

  • Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on 25 September.

  • A tropical storm warning is in effect for the US Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.