Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands - Tropical Cyclone KAREN update (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 September 2019)
Tropical Cyclone KAREN passed over eastern Puerto Rico and Vieques Island on 24 September, with maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h (tropical storm). On 25 September at 3.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 80 km north of St. Thomas Island (U.S. Virgin Islands), with maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h.
Media report 29,000 customers without power across eastern Puerto Rico.
KAREN is forecast to continue north over the western Atlantic Ocean on 25-26 September as a tropical storm.
Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on 25 September.
A tropical storm warning is in effect for the US Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.