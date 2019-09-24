Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands - Tropical Cyclone KAREN update (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 September 2019)

Tropical Cyclone KAREN continued north-west over the Caribbean Sea. On 24 September at 3.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 210 km south of Puerto Rico (USA) and 200 km south-west of Saint Croix Island (the southernmost of U.S. Virgin Islands), with maximum sustained winds of 56 km/h (tropical depression).

Media report families displaced in nine shelters in Trinidad and Tobago, one house destroyed, all schools closed, several roads blocked and power outages. Schools and government offices were also closed in Puerto Rico.

KAREN is forecast to pass over eastern Puerto Rico on the afternoon of 24 September UTC, with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h (tropical storm) before moving north over the Atlantic Ocean over 25-26 September.

Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast over Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the Leeward Islands over 24-25 September. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.