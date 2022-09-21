Puerto Rico (USA), Dominican Republic, Turks and Caicos, Bermuda, Guadalupe - Hurricane Fiona, update (GDACS, NOAA, NOAA-CPC, FEMA, UN OCHA, UNICEF) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 September 2022)

Hurricane FIONA passed close to the Turks and Caicos Islands and continued northwards over the North Atlantic Ocean. On 21 September at 06.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 130 km north of Turks and Caicos Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 203 km/h (Category 3 Hurricane).

According to UN OCHA, UNICEF and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in Puerto Rico four people died and almost 1,360 have been sheltered. In the Dominican Republic, two others died, 13,760 have been displaced and more than 1,000 sheltered. Moreover, UN OCHA reports one fatality and widespread damage to infrastructure in Guadalupe.

A team made up of members of the Dominican Republic national authorities, NGOs, UNICEF and WFP will carry out a needs assessment (EDAN) in the affected areas on 21 September, to complete the information obtained to date. It is expected to have information on the Samana province with which it has not been possible to have communication.

FIONA is forecast to move northwest strengthening up to Category 4 as it moves towards Bermuda where a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect.