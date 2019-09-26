Puerto Rico - Tropical Cyclone KAREN update (GDACS, NOAA, SNM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 September 2019)

Landslides and floods have been affecting parts of Puerto Rico since Tropical Cyclone Karen's passage.

217 people have been displaced in 47 evacuation shelters, there have been power outages and water shortages while landslides resulted in the closure of roads in mountainous municipalities. In the Aguadilla region, the flooding from the river Culebrinas' overflow has isolated several villages. More heavy rain and strong winds are forecast over central and southern areas of Puerto Rico on 26 September.