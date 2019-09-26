26 Sep 2019

Puerto Rico - Tropical Cyclone KAREN update (GDACS, NOAA, SNM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 26 Sep 2019 View Original

Landslides and floods have been affecting parts of Puerto Rico since Tropical Cyclone Karen's passage.

217 people have been displaced in 47 evacuation shelters, there have been power outages and water shortages while landslides resulted in the closure of roads in mountainous municipalities. In the Aguadilla region, the flooding from the river Culebrinas' overflow has isolated several villages. More heavy rain and strong winds are forecast over central and southern areas of Puerto Rico on 26 September.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.