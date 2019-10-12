Puerto Rico: Statement from FEMA Press Secretary Lizzie Litzow

Release Number: HQ-19-127

WASHINGTON -- "Today, FEMA granted Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced’s request for an extension to fixed cost estimates under the Section 428 Alternative Procedures for permanent work caused by Hurricane Maria. FEMA acknowledges that additional time is needed to prepare and agree to fixed cost estimates for these critical projects, and that a new deadline must be established. Due to the unprecedented and devastating impacts of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, the federal government continues to provide historic levels of funding to Puerto Rico. The goal of the federal investment is to ensure Puerto Rico’s infrastructure is rebuilt in a manner that is both fiscally sound and resilient against the impacts of future disasters. To date, the federal government has spent more than $21 billion on response and recovery efforts in Puerto Rico."

