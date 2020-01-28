Puerto Rico – One Family’s Story

Yet another earthquake hit Puerto Rico over the weekend, following a series of quakes and aftershocks that have rocked the island since late December. People in Puerto Rico are still traumatized by the more than 1,000 earthquakes which have hit the island and the American Red Cross is there, supporting people impacted by the ongoing tremors.

The emotional toll caused by the quakes is evident with thousands of people remaining in the government-run shelters or staying outside because of their fear that another tremor will hit, damaging more homes. The repeated quakes are traumatic, and many of the communities are still recovering from Hurricanes Maria and Irma.

Right now, donations to the American Red Cross are helping provide around the clock support to people affected by the recent earthquakes in Puerto Rico. With more than 260 trained disaster workers on the ground, the Red Cross is supporting people staying in government shelters, distributing items like blankets, water and hygiene kits, and offering health and mental health services. To further care for the health and wellbeing of those affected, Red Cross volunteers are visiting local communities and knocking on doors to provide emotional support, disaster spiritual care, and offer coping and safety information to help people get through this challenging time and prepare for future disasters.

The Red Cross has already:

Distributed more than 129,000 relief supplies

Provided more than 16,500 integrated disaster care services to provide health and mental health services, as well as comfort and spiritual care.

Served more than 720 households as people plan their next steps.

HOW YOU CAN HELP You can help people affected by the Puerto Rico Earthquakes by texting the word EARTHQUAKES to 90999 to make a $10 donation or indicating this disaster on the donation form on redcross.org, and printing and mailing to your local Red Cross chapter. The Red Cross honors donor intent, and all designated funds will be used to support the affected communities in Puerto Rico through emergency relief, recovery and preparedness efforts.

Watch this video to learn more about the Red Cross response in Puerto Rico.

ONE FAMILY’S STORY

After the 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Puerto Rico on January 7, thousands were displaced, and others were left without power or water for days. While most people relocated to shelters, the Galarza family decided to stick together and established a camp in front of their own home because they wouldn’t leave the patriarch of the family, Juan Galarza, behind.

On the morning of January 22, a team of American Red Cross and Mexican Red Cross staff and volunteers joined forces to do individual visits to community members in Guayanilla with physical and mental disabilities as part of the Red Cross Disability Integration program. The first stop was to visit Juan Galarza who needed a health checkup. Marco Franco, a paramedic from the Mexican Red Cross, checked Juan’s blood pressures and conducted other basic health checks.

While health services were provided to Juan and his wife Virginia, his grandson Hemsel showed up with his wife Maricarmen Torres and their three children. Later his cousin Maritza Feliciano showed up with her three kids and the house was filled with anecdotes about what happened to all of them during the major earthquake.

“We didn’t have enough time to come out of the house, but we remember that we had to curl up and cover our heads, so I yelled at the kids to do so”, said Maricarmen. “My kids are afraid to come into the house now, so that’s why we are staying here outside grandpa's house in tents.”

Immediately the Red Cross team comprised of two psychologists, one spiritual care and one paramedic started to take care of this family. They gathered everyone in the foyer and started to talk about how to be prepared for the aftershocks. They distributed a coloring book that narrates through images on how to prepare for local disasters. Between crayons, coloring books and teddy bears, the children were mesmerized.

Camila Rios Torres, age 5, and her brother Yadriel, age 10, were very attentive and shared the new course of action they will take now that they have all this knowledge. “I’m going to yell PREPARE really loud so everyone in my family can wake up”, said Yadriel. “I’m going to make sure everyone gets out safe” Everyone laughed because according to his mom, Yadriel is a heavy sleeper and he is the last one to always get up.

Camila got up and took a staffer by her hand and walked her to the front tent. She said, “Come see my new bedroom.” The little girl opened the tent and showed the staffer toys, books and her toy piano. Camila then started to play a melody on her piano. Her eyes were bright and she had a beautiful smile on her face. Rebuilding the Island will take more than bricks and cement, it will take a lot of love and tender care.

To date the Red Cross has already provided more than 3,200 integrated care contacts to provide health and mental health services, as well as comfort and spiritual care. These services are now crucial in the recovery process for Puerto Rico.

To reach out for free 24/7 counseling or support, contact the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or text “TalkWithUs’ to 66746.

EARTHQUAKE SAFETY You can find valuable information on how to be safe before, during and after an earthquake here.

RECONNECT WITH LOVED ONES The Red Cross has two easy ways to help people reconnect. The Red Cross Emergency App features an “I’m Safe” button that allows users to post a message to their social accounts to let friends and family know that they are out of harm’s way. The Red Cross also offers the Safe and Well website, safeandwell.org, which is a private and more secure option. It allows people to list their own status by customizing a message for their loved ones or selecting pre-scripted messages.

CORPORATIONS HELP The generous donations from members of the Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP) and the Disaster Responder Program enable the American Red Cross to prepare communities for disasters big and small, respond whenever and wherever disasters occur and help families during the recovery process.

