Puerto Rico Joint Recovery Office Launches Radio Program

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico – FEMA’s Puerto Rico Joint Recovery Office will broadcast its first radio program “Dando Palique” on Mix 107.7 FM, beginning Saturday, May 25 and will focus on the island’s recovery efforts, emergency management and preparedness.

The program, airing Saturdays at 9 a.m., aims to educate the public on the importance of effective emergency management while highlighting the recovery process on the island – where we are now and where we are going.

“This is a unique opportunity to discuss progress in Puerto Rico’s recovery operations and the plans for the future, and what better way to achieve this than by making information more accessible to the residents of our island”, said Director for Recovery Operations in Puerto Rico, Jonathan Hoyes.

The first guest in the show is the Commonwealth’s Director of the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience in Puerto Rico, Omar Marrero, who leads the recovery efforts after hurricanes Irma and Maria struck the island. Other guests include representatives from federal, state and local government agencies, the private sector and nonprofit organizations.

Other topics to hit the island’s radio waves include FEMA's mission and scope in the disaster and hurricane season preparedness tips. Updates on federal assistance to help rebuild after the storm and the island’s electrical infrastructure will also be discussed on the 30-minute weekly show.

Marynet Sanchez, Wilberto Gonzalez, Jonuel Negron and Barbara Muriente, a team of local hires that has been a part of Puerto Rico's recovery efforts for over a year, will produce and host the show. The team will also air brief informational segments and success stories emphasizing resiliency in Puerto Rico.

The recovery mission in Puerto Rico is extraordinary, and this innovative approach to communicating with survivors is just another example of FEMA’s equally extraordinary long-term commitment to ensuring a more capable, ready and resilient island.

For more information on Puerto Rico’s recovery from Hurricane Maria, visit fema.gov/disaster/4339.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-FEMA (3362) 711/VRS - Video Relay Service). Multilingual operators are available. (Press 2 for Spanish). TTY call 800-462-7585.

