08 Jan 2020

Puerto Rico - Earthquake update (GDACS, USGS, Government of Puerto Rico, NOAA, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 8 January 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 08 Jan 2020 View Original

  • One person has died in Ponce City and 8 others were injured following the earthquake of 6.4 M on 7 January, the strongest recorded in over 100 years. A small tsunami occurred after the event and a number of aftershocks have been recorded, including two of 5.6 M.

  • According to media reports, at least 346 people have been displaced and 300,000 are without power and water. Widespread damage to houses, buildings and infrastructure has been reported. A state of emergency has been declared by the authorities.

