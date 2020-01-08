Puerto Rico - Earthquake update (GDACS, USGS, Government of Puerto Rico, NOAA, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 8 January 2020)
One person has died in Ponce City and 8 others were injured following the earthquake of 6.4 M on 7 January, the strongest recorded in over 100 years. A small tsunami occurred after the event and a number of aftershocks have been recorded, including two of 5.6 M.
According to media reports, at least 346 people have been displaced and 300,000 are without power and water. Widespread damage to houses, buildings and infrastructure has been reported. A state of emergency has been declared by the authorities.