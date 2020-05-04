Puerto Rico - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash 4 May 2020)

An earthquake of 5.4 M at a depth of 9 km struck off the southern coast of Puerto Rico, on 2 May at 11:13 UTC. The epicentre was approximately 6 km south of Tallaboa Town and 11 km south-west of the Ponce City.

Up to 62,000 people were exposed to very strong shaking and 71,000 to strong shaking. Several aftershocks with a magnitude up to 4.6 M have been reported.

Media reports, as of 4 May, 50 displaced families, minor damage to buildings, power outages and small landslides triggered by the seismic event.