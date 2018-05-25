Project HOPE Partners with Eli Lilly and Company to Support Communities in Puerto Rico

Partnership provides critical health services, and diabetes and nutrition education

San Juan, PR, May 23, 2018

San Juan, Puerto Rico – (May 23, 2018) Project HOPE, a leader in global health development and emergency relief programs, is partnering with volunteers from Eli Lilly and Company’s Connecting Hearts Abroad program to bring critical health services to the municipalities of Loíza, Ponce, Adjuntas, and Humacao. Project HOPE and Lilly volunteers will provide diabetes and nutrition education, health fairs, and mobile clinics to the local communities.

Project HOPE was one of the first nonprofit organizations to respond in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria by providing medical care through mobile clinics. During HOPE’s emergency response, volunteer health providers identified the substantial, long-term health needs of people with diabetes. Lilly was the first company to ship emergency insulin to the Island after Maria.

“The whole world was shocked by the devastation that Hurricane Maria unleashed on Puerto Rico. Communities still face enormous challenges to rebuild homes and restore power, and we want people to know they are not alone. There are still substantial health needs here but there is still hope," said Elsy Benitez, Diabetes Program Manager for Project HOPE.

Diabetes is the third leading cause of death in Puerto Rico, after heart disease and cancer. The incidence and prevalence of diabetes continues to increase, particularly among adolescents. Preventing and managing diabetes can reduce health complications and dramatically reduce the number of deaths and disability caused by the disease.

In Loíza and Humacao, HOPE and Lilly volunteers will provide health and education services for people who are bedridden in Loiza, Humacao on May 25 and will host health fairs in Adjuntas, Río Piedras and Humacao from May 25 until June 1, among other activities.

About Project HOPE

Founded in 1958, Project HOPE is a leader in global health development and emergency relief programs. An international nonprofit organization, we save lives and improve health, especially among women and children. We accomplish our mission by improving the knowledge, abilities and tools of the health workforce to deliver high quality health services to communities in need. With programs in more than 25countries, we work at the epicenter of today’s greatest health challenges, including infectious and chronic diseases, disasters and health crises, maternal, neonatal and child health and the policies that impact how health care is delivered. Learn more at www.projecthope.org and follow us on Twitter @projecthopeorg.

About Connecting Hearts Abroad

Connecting Hearts Abroad is one of Eli and Lilly and Company’s global employee volunteer programs. It seeks to improve lives for people and communities in need while expanding employees’ understanding of global health challenges. As a global health care company, Lilly strives to meaningfully contribute to communities across the world beyond the medicines it makes. Every year, Lilly selects at least 100 employees from all levels and functions of the company to serve in impoverished communities as health volunteers and to help advance community projects with local partners. Connecting Hearts Abroad ambassadors have contributed more than 70,000 hours of volunteer service in more than a dozen countries since the program began in 2011. Learn more about Lilly and its programs to strengthen communities at www.lilly.com.

