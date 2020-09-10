President Donald J. Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Puerto Rico

Release Date: Sep 9, 2020

Release Number: HQ-20-246

WASHINGTON – FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico to supplement commonwealth and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Tropical Storm Isaias from July 29-31, 2020.

The President's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in the municipalities of Aguada, Hormigueros, Mayaguez and Rincon. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures throughout the commonwealth.

Alexis Amparo has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated area can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585 TTY.