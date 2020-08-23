President Donald J. Trump Approves Emergency Disaster Declaration for Commonwealth of Puerto Rico

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that federal emergency aid has been made available to the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico to supplement commonwealth and local response efforts to emergency conditions in the area affected by Tropical Storm Laura beginning Aug. 21, 2020 and continuing.

The President's action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts in alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population and provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, to save lives, protect property, public health and safety and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe.

Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures Category B, limited to direct federal assistance under the Public Assistance program and reimbursement for mass care, including evacuation and shelter support, will be provided at 75 percent federal funding. This assistance is for all 78 municipalities.

Alexis Amparo has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal response operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of the damage assessments.