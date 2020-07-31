President Donald J. Trump Approves Emergency Disaster Declaration for Puerto Rico

WASHINGTON – FEMA announced federal disaster assistance has been made available to the commonwealth of Puerto Rico to supplement the commonwealth’s response efforts in the areas affected by potential Tropical Cyclone Nine from July 27, 2020 and continuing.

Federal funding is available to the commonwealth, eligible local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures (Category B), limited to direct federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care including evacuation and shelter support, at 75 percent federal funding. This assistance is available for all 78 municipalities in the commonwealth of Puerto Rico.

Alexis Amparo has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal response operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of the damage assessments.