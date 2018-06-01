Nearly $219 Million in Federal Assistance Approved for Puerto Rico Recovery

Release Number: 189

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico – FEMA has awarded nearly $219 million in additional Public Assistance grants for Hurricane María recovery in Puerto Rico.

As of May 30, the FEMA Public Assistance program has obligated $2.2 billion in total funding to the government of Puerto Rico and municipalities for debris removal and emergency protective measures.

Emergency protective measures are actions taken to eliminate or lessen immediate threats either to lives, public health or safety, or significant additional damage to public or private property in a cost-effective manner.

The following grants were recently approved:

For emergency protective measures:

Nearly $189.4 million to the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority

More than $11 million to the Puerto Rico National Guard

Nearly $1.6 million to the municipality of Yabucoa

More than $1.4 million to the municipality of Gurabo

More than $1.1 million to the municipality of Jayuya

For debris removal:

More than $3.3 million to the Puerto Rico Department of Sports and Recreation

More than $3 million to the municipality of Guayanilla

More than $2.4 million to the municipality of Dorado

More than $1.6 million to the municipality of Santa Isabel

An additional $3.3 million was awarded for various smaller projects.

The Public Assistance program provides grants to eligible government organizations and certain private non-profit organizations for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures and the repair, replacement or restoration of disaster-damaged facilities. The program also encourages protection of these damaged facilities by providing assistance for hazard mitigation measures during the recovery process. The program is funded by FEMA and administered by the government of Puerto Rico.

For more information on Hurricane María recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4339.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-FEMA (3362) 711/VRS - Video Relay Service). Multilingual operators are available. (Press 2 for Spanish). TTY call 800-462-7585.

