01 Jun 2018

Nearly $219 Million in Federal Assistance Approved for Puerto Rico Recovery

Report
from Federal Emergency Management Agency
Published on 01 Jun 2018 View Original

Release Number: 189

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico – FEMA has awarded nearly $219 million in additional Public Assistance grants for Hurricane María recovery in Puerto Rico.

As of May 30, the FEMA Public Assistance program has obligated $2.2 billion in total funding to the government of Puerto Rico and municipalities for debris removal and emergency protective measures.

Emergency protective measures are actions taken to eliminate or lessen immediate threats either to lives, public health or safety, or significant additional damage to public or private property in a cost-effective manner.

The following grants were recently approved:

For emergency protective measures:

  • Nearly $189.4 million to the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority
  • More than $11 million to the Puerto Rico National Guard
  • Nearly $1.6 million to the municipality of Yabucoa
  • More than $1.4 million to the municipality of Gurabo
  • More than $1.1 million to the municipality of Jayuya

For debris removal:

  • More than $3.3 million to the Puerto Rico Department of Sports and Recreation
  • More than $3 million to the municipality of Guayanilla
  • More than $2.4 million to the municipality of Dorado
  • More than $1.6 million to the municipality of Santa Isabel
  • An additional $3.3 million was awarded for various smaller projects.

The Public Assistance program provides grants to eligible government organizations and certain private non-profit organizations for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures and the repair, replacement or restoration of disaster-damaged facilities. The program also encourages protection of these damaged facilities by providing assistance for hazard mitigation measures during the recovery process. The program is funded by FEMA and administered by the government of Puerto Rico.

For more information on Hurricane María recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4339.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-FEMA (3362) 711/VRS - Video Relay Service). Multilingual operators are available. (Press 2 for Spanish). TTY call 800-462-7585.

Follow us at:
www.fema.gov/hurricane-maria
www.facebook.com/femapuertorico
www.twitter.com/femaregion2

Last Updated:
June 1, 2018 - 10:42

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.