26 Sep 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - September 24, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 24 Sep 2019

Official Sources:

Tropical Storm Karen
Atlantic - Caribbean Sea - Gulf of Mexico (Alert)
On 24 September 2019, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NOAA) reported that Tropical Storm Karen is approaching Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for: U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico (including Vieques and Culebra), and the British Virgin Islands. In addition, the Governor of Puerto Rico held a press conference this morning informing the public of the available shelters in case there is a need to evacuate. The report is available in English at: National Hurricane Center and in Spanish at: La Fortaleza. In addition, a PAHO map of the affected areas is available at: Natural Hazards.

Volcanic Activity
Mexico
On 24 September 2019, the National Center for Prevention of Disasters (CENAPRED) reported that the Popocatépetl Volcano, located approximately 50 miles outside of Mexico City, registered 95 exhalations accompanied by ash and 16 explosions. Ash fall was dispersed towards the west-northwest and towards the north. The report is available in Spanish at: CENAPRED.

