Natural Disasters Monitoring - August 28, 2019

Official Sources:

Hurricane Dorian

Atlantic – Caribbean Sea – Gulf of Mexico

On 28 August 2019, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NOAA) reported that Hurricane Dorian is moving toward, near, or over the U.S. and British Virgin Islands this afternoon and then moving east of the southeastern Bahamas. A Hurricane Warning is in effect for: Puerto Rico (Vieques Island and Culebra Municipality), U.S. Virgin Islands, and British Virgin Islands. Tropical storm conditions are expected in Puerto Rico tonight. The report is available in English at: National Hurricane Center. In addition, a PAHO map of the affected areas is available at: Natural Hazards.