28 Aug 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - August 27, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 28 Aug 2019 View Original

Official Sources:

Tropical Storm Dorian

Atlantic – Caribbean Sea – Gulf of Mexico (Alert)

On 27 August 2019, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NOAA) reported that Tropical Storm Dorian is located about 70 miles northwest of Martinique and 370 miles southeast of Ponce city, Puerto Rico. A hurricane watch is in effect for Puerto Rico and for the Dominican Republic (from Isla Saona to the town of Samana). The center of Dorian will move across the eastern and northeastern Caribbean Sea during the next few days, passing near or south of Puerto Rico tomorrow. Dorian is expected to produce rainfall accumulations through Thursday in Martinique, Saint Vincent, Grenada, Guadeloupe, and Dominica. This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods. The report is available in English at: National Hurricane Center.

Volcanic Activity

Peru

On 27 August 2019, the Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP) reported that the Ubinas Volcano located in Sanchez Cerro Province, Ubinas District, Moquegua Region, Peru, generated an explosion today at 6:33am local time with ash columns of 1,600 meters above the crater. Ash falls were registered toward the south and southeast, specifically in the towns of Ubinas and Puquina. In addition, ash columns dispersed to San Juan de Tarucani District in Arequipa Department. The reports are available in Spanish at: Instituto Geofisico and IGP. In addition, a PAHO map of the affected areas is available at: Natural Hazards.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.