Natural Disasters Monitoring - August 27, 2019

Official Sources:

Tropical Storm Dorian

Atlantic – Caribbean Sea – Gulf of Mexico (Alert)

On 27 August 2019, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NOAA) reported that Tropical Storm Dorian is located about 70 miles northwest of Martinique and 370 miles southeast of Ponce city, Puerto Rico. A hurricane watch is in effect for Puerto Rico and for the Dominican Republic (from Isla Saona to the town of Samana). The center of Dorian will move across the eastern and northeastern Caribbean Sea during the next few days, passing near or south of Puerto Rico tomorrow. Dorian is expected to produce rainfall accumulations through Thursday in Martinique, Saint Vincent, Grenada, Guadeloupe, and Dominica. This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods. The report is available in English at: National Hurricane Center.

Volcanic Activity

Peru

On 27 August 2019, the Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP) reported that the Ubinas Volcano located in Sanchez Cerro Province, Ubinas District, Moquegua Region, Peru, generated an explosion today at 6:33am local time with ash columns of 1,600 meters above the crater. Ash falls were registered toward the south and southeast, specifically in the towns of Ubinas and Puquina. In addition, ash columns dispersed to San Juan de Tarucani District in Arequipa Department. The reports are available in Spanish at: Instituto Geofisico and IGP. In addition, a PAHO map of the affected areas is available at: Natural Hazards.