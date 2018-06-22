More than $34 Million Approved for Puerto Rico Recovery

Release date: June 22, 2018 Release Number: 213

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico – FEMA awarded more than $34 million in Public Assistance grants for Hurricane María recovery in Puerto Rico.

To date, the FEMA Public Assistance program has obligated $2.4 billion in total funding to the Government of Puerto Rico and municipalities for debris removal and emergency protective measures.

Emergency protective measures are actions taken to eliminate or lessen immediate threats either to lives, public health or safety, or significant additional damage to public or private property in a cost-effective manner.

The following grants were recently approved for debris removal in various municipalities:

More than $8.4 million to Maunabo

More than $7.8 million to Humacao

More than $6.3 million to Mayagüez

More than $4.4 million to Salinas

More than $3.8 million to Gurabo

More than $2.3 million to Lajas

More than $1.4 million to Ponce

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to eligible government organizations and certain private non-profit organizations for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures and the repair, replacement or restoration of disaster-damaged facilities. The program also encourages protection of these damaged facilities from future events by providing assistance for hazard mitigation measures during the recovery process. The program is funded by FEMA and administered by the Government of Puerto Rico.

For more information on the Hurricane María recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4339.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-FEMA (3362) 711/VRS - Video Relay Service). Multilingual operators are available. (Press 2 for Spanish). TTY call 800-462-7585.

