More Than $1 Million in Federal Assistance Approved for Puerto Rico Isaías Survivors

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico – More than $1 million has been approved in FEMA grants and U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loans to help residents affected by Tropical Storm Isaías, which caused landslides and flooding in western Puerto Rico in the waning days of July.

Here is a snapshot of the disaster recovery effort as of Oct. 18:

867 people have contacted FEMA for help or information regarding disaster assistance.

people have contacted FEMA for help or information regarding disaster assistance. 182 households have been approved for FEMA grants for homeowners and renters, including: More than $324,000 approved for housing grants, including short-term rental assistance and home repair costs. Nearly $393,000 approved for other essential disaster-related needs such as medical and dental expenses and lost personal possessions.

83 homeowners and renters are receiving rental assistance.

445 virtual home inspections have been completed.

869 visits were made to Disaster Recovery Centers in the four designated municipalities: Aguada, Hormigueros, Mayagüez and Rincón.

The SBA has approved more than $362,000 in low-interest disaster loans to businesses and homeowners.

No matter the degree of loss or insurance coverage, survivors in the four municipalities are encouraged to apply for help if the damage occurred July 29 to July 31. The deadline to apply is Monday, Nov. 9.

There are several ways to apply:

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (FEMA) or (TTY) 800-462-7585 . Press 2 for a Spanish-speaking operator. Lines are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

. Press 2 for a Spanish-speaking operator. Lines are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov.

Download FEMA’s mobile app. Select Disaster Resources and click on DisasterAssistance.gov. If you have an Apple device: Text APPLE to 43362 (4FEMA). For those with an Android device: Text ANDROID to 43362 (4FEMA). For more information go to: www.fema.gov/mobile-app.

You may receive an application for a low-interest SBA disaster loan. If you receive one, complete and return it to SBA to be considered for additional federal assistance.

To apply for an SBA loan, visit www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance, call 800-659-2955 or email FOCEAssistance@sba.gov.

For more information on Puerto Rico’s disaster recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4560 and Facebook: www.facebook.com/femapuertorico.