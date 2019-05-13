13 May 2019

Mental Health and Crisis Counseling Programs Aid Puerto Rico

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico –Puerto Rico communities recovering from the psychological effects of Hurricane Maria are benefiting from a federal grant supporting community-based mental health services.

Over $22 million in FEMA funds is supporting the Mental Health and Anti-Drug Services Administration, or ASSMCA, to conduct outreach in communities, schools, parks and community recovery centers throughout Puerto Rico.

Over 300 counselors have been trained to conduct outreach in the communities across the island. These mental health and crisis counseling programs are designed to direct individuals in gaining normalcy and productive living.

Survivors interested in accessing mental health services may call ASSMCA’s Línea Pas at 800-981-0023 or TDD 888-672-7622. They may also visit any community recovery center in Puerto Rico. Center locations may be found online at www.fema.gov/drc or by calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 or TDD 800-462-7585

For more information on Puerto Rico recovery, visit: fema.gov/disaster/4339 or assmca.pr.gov/Pages/default.aspx

