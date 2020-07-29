Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, The Caribbean - Potential Tropical Cyclone NINE (NOAA, COGIC, media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 29 July 2020)

As of 28 July, a new potential Tropical Cyclone named NINE is forming over the Atlantic Ocean, very close to the southern Leeward Islands (central Lesser Antilles) and started moving north-west toward Martinique and Dominica. On 29 July, its centre was located offshore, approximately 120 km south-east of Roseau Town (Dominica) and approximately 730 km south-east of the southern coast of Puerto Rico (USA), with maximum sustained wind of 75 km/h.

NINE is forecast to continue north-west passing over Dominica on the morning (UTC) of 29 July with maximum sustained wind of 75 km/h. After, it is forecast to continue northwestward over the Caribbean Sea and it is expected to approach western Puerto Rico and eastern Dominican Republic on the morning (UTC) of 30 July with maximum sustained wind of 85 km/h (tropical storm).

On the forecast track, NINE could pass very close to Haiti and Cuba on 31 July - 1 August, with maximum sustained wind of 85-100 km/h.