Latin America & The Caribbean Weekly Situation Update (12 - 18 September) as of 19 September 2022

KEY FIGURES

4.1M PEOPLE FACE FOOD INSECURITY IN THE ENGLISH AND DUTCHSPEAKING CARIBBEAN

135% INCREASE IN THE FOODINSECURE POPULATION IN THESE COUNTRIES SINCE APRIL 2020

CARIBBEAN: FOOD INSECURITY

According to CARICOM and WFP’s 2022 August Food Security & Livelihoods (FSL) Survey, 4.1 million people – around 57 per cent of the population – across the English and Dutch-speaking Caribbean are foodinsecure. This represents an additional 1.3 million food-insecure people since February 2022 and a staggering 2.3 million more compared to April 2020. Additionally, nine per cent of the population – roughly 360,000 people – are estimated to be severely foodinsecure in these countries.

In the Caribbean, the COVID-19 pandemic’s already devasting impacts on livelihoods and food security have only been exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine, which has driven up local food prices and further restricted people’s access to food. In March 2022, food inflation had increased by more than 10 per cent across 20 English and Dutchspeaking Caribbean countries, with rising prices forcing people to adopt a range of negative coping mechanisms, from skipping meals and eating less preferred foods to selling productive assets or spending savings to meet their food needs.

For the first time since the FSL survey was rolled out in April 2020, respondents reported the inability to meet food needs as their biggest concern. According to the FSL survey, the deepening standard of living and food security crises in the Caribbean continue to disproportionately affect the most vulnerable groups, with low-income households and Spanishspeaking migrants, mainly in Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana and Belize, showing the poorest results on all key indicators of well-being.