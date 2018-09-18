Identifying and analyzing the gendered impacts of Hurricane María on WASH practices in rural communities of Puerto Rico

by Christiana Smyrilli, Pamela Silva, Lenulisy Rosado, and Martha Thompson

Executive Summary

This report presents the research findings of a two-week-long study regarding the gendered impacts of Hurricane María (and Irma) involving water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) in rural communities of Puerto Rico. The aim was to understand the gender roles and responsibilities around household water and sanitation practices in rural communities, how the consequences of the hurricanes affect or form these gender roles, and how the lack of water for long periods of time affects the daily lives of men and women. The findings of this study are meant to guide WASH emergency preparedness and response in an appropriate, genderresponsive manner. Data was collected through focus group discussions and individual interviews with members from eight municipalities, representing 20 wards or “barrios” (neighborhoods within a district). A total of 119 participants contributed to the research.

The main findings are summarized in the points below:

The most frequently identified problem categories by research participants were health and hygiene, laundry and physical effort.

The main problems within health and hygiene were associated with the inability to clean the home thoroughly and maintaining toilet hygiene during a water outage.

Doing laundry by hand was mentioned as one of the most difficult tasks. While both men and women identified laundry as a serious problem, women emphasized the health consequences of this activity due to poor posture and the physical demands of wringing and rubbing.

Problems resulting from physical effort—mainly from carrying water outdoors, upstairs, or within the household—were identified more frequently by women than by men during focus group discussions.

Mental health problems such as stress, anxiety, or depression were identified more frequently by women than by men.

Financial burden was mentioned by participants at a lower frequency. Increased costs were incurred for power generator fuel for washing machines and pumps, for gasoline for the car when obtaining water, and for buying bottled water.

Concern over water quality was mentioned at a lower extent, as at the time of research residents typically purchased or received donations of bottled water.

Most rural communities in Puerto Rico rely on technological appliances and sanitation facilities to fulfill domestic tasks and hygiene activities. Consequently, the massive failure of the power grid and water infrastructure represents a significant change in the daily household routine. In particular, domestic activities become physically demanding and time-consuming, as they must be performed manually.

The findings highlight that within the participant sample women tend to be the primary managers of water resources within the household, and fulfill WASH activities which are normally more automated or require piped water, such as doing laundry, cooking, washing dishes, and cleaning. Therefore, women are usually affected differently than their male counterparts when there is a lack of water, due to the physical effects of performing increased manual labor. Their mental and psychological health are also compromised due to increased concerns about water availability, insufficient quantities of water, and the need to allocate the limited water resources for different tasks and among all family members carefully and effectively. Reports from the research participants also indicated that women are more likely to look after elderly and sick relatives, which increased their workload after the hurricane. These observations are supported by literature on historic gender relations in Puerto Rico, especially in the central mountainous regions, highlighting a patriarchal society in which women, as the family’s “backbone,” feel responsible for caring for relatives.

Many of the female participants stated that the burden of looking for water at various sources, collecting it, and transporting it home was mostly the responsibility of the men within the research sample. This was due to the physically demanding nature of the work involved, as well as the current gender norms related to physical labor and outdoor work. In a similar manner, male participants were more likely to set up household plumbing or assemble tools for domestic water distribution and use. Nevertheless, often women would accompany their husbands to the water source, or would go by themselves or with other family members if they were physically able. Therefore, both male and female participants declared problems with obtaining water due to the time required and inconvenience, as well as physical health issues such as back and shoulder pain caused by carrying heavy loads of water.

In conclusion, this research showed that while both men and women were impacted by the lack of water, it was in different ways, due to their household roles and responsibilities: dealing with increased manual household work, allocating the limited quantity of water, obtaining water from the source, and managing the financial burden of higher expenses. The findings indicate that women were usually the primary water resource managers within the household. They typically assumed the role of doing housework and being responsible for performing most of the domestic tasks. Additionally, and as explored by the literature, the island’s patriarchal society has historically imposed high pressures on women associated with caregiving and domesticity, which in turn have implications for water-intensive tasks. In contrast, within the family structure, fathers, husbands, and sons regularly ensured the water supply for bathroom needs (showering and toilet), domestic duties (cleaning, cooking, dishes, and laundry, typically performed by the females in the house), and sometimes farming. Additionally, adult men often assisted other family members in physically demanding processes, such as manual water transportation and wringing of clothes.

The aim of the study was to identify the range of impacts of the hurricane related to WASH. One of the impacts identified was the financial burden; however, notably, it was not ranked as highly as other issues. Most of the participants did not raise concerns about how the added burdens around WASH, and associated burdens of care, affected their earning power, their employment opportunities, or their time at work. These are important issues that merit another broader study and could well raise other economic issues about the added domestic burden placed on women in a situation of prolonged infrastructure failure.

The combination of the island’s development level and traditional gender roles forged the circumstances created by the two hurricanes. As appliances became inoperative, men and women fell into more “old-fashioned” methods of performing tasks, which were physically demanding, costly, and time-consuming. Infrastructure and technological development was not accompanied by the elimination of traditional gender roles related to housework. As a result, men’s and women’s physical and psychological health, as well as their quality of life, were affected differently during the prolonged power and water system failure.

Following this study, it is recommended that local development levels, customs, and gender norms are accounted for during a WASH emergency response and recovery plan, as well as within disaster risk reduction strategies. It is of utmost importance that the approach to these interventions is an inclusive one, where the realities of men and women of different age groups are equally represented in decision-making efforts. Based on what was learned in this study, Oxfam is in the process of developing two pilot projects utilizing key strategies to reduce the additional domestic burden that lack of water places on women. To ensure that this research is not an extractive activity but promotes learning-action-reflection, Oxfam will conduct some of these pilot projects in the communities where the research took place. These pilot projects will allow Oxfam to work with the communities to develop risk-reduction activities in the future.

Disaster Risk Reduction

Promoting the creation of off-grid, community-based laundry services which are accessible during water and power outages.

Providing a space for community members to share their own water outage solutions with neighbors, as well as holding workshops focused on creating simple solutions to hygiene, laundry, and other waterrelated problems, using off-the-shelf materials.

Emergency Response