Hurricane Ian Threatens to Decimate Health Systems Across Florida

Project HOPE has deployed an emergency team to respond to the health and medical needs of those impacted

Washington, DC (28 September 2022) – Project HOPE – the global health and humanitarian aid organization – has deployed an emergency response team in response to Hurricane Ian, which is hitting Florida as a category 4 or 5 hurricane today, bringing catastrophic storm surges and life-threatening conditions.

Project HOPE staff is pre-positioned to immediately enter the affected areas when it is safe to do so to distribute supplies and support on-the-ground partners – including local health clinics, shelters, and the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics. Project HOPE teams are staged with necessary supplies, such as over-the-counter medication, pain relievers, diapers, feminine hygiene, bottled water, and meals-ready-to-eat (MREs).

“Hurricane Ian promises to bring record-level catastrophic conditions to Florida, including widespread flooding and structural damage that will limit the ability of people seeking medical attention,” said Arlan Fuller, Project HOPE’s Director of Emergency Preparedness and Response. “Project HOPE is committed to supporting our local partners and health care personnel, and is particularly focused on vulnerable communities, including the elderly, those with disabilities, and those with pre-existing medical conditions.”

Project HOPE’s emergency teams have spent the last week embedded in both Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic in response to Hurricane Fiona, visiting shelters and affected communities to deliver WASH and medical supplies, PPE, and disaster hygiene kits and will remain on-the-ground, as needed.

Project HOPE has a long history of responding to natural disasters and has responded to several hurricanes in the U.S. and territories, including Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria, Laura, Ida, and Katrina. In Florida specifically, Project HOPE responded to Hurricane Irma in 2017 and Hurricane Laura in 2020, providing medical supplies, PPE, and health support to impacted communities, including the elderly and disabled.

Learn more about Project HOPE’s emergency response here. For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact: Courtney Ridgway at media@ProjectHOPE.org.

##\

About Project HOPE Founded in 1958, Project HOPE is a leading global health and humanitarian organization operating in more than 25 countries around the world. We work side-by-side with local health systems to save lives and improve health. Our mission is at the epicenter of today’s greatest health challenges, including infectious and chronic diseases, disasters and health crises, maternal, neonatal and child health and the policies that impact how health care is delivered. For more information on Project HOPE and its work around the world, visit www.ProjectHOPE.org and follow us on Twitter @ProjectHOPEorg.