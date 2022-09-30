Hurricane Fiona Situation Report #7, September 28, 2022

This report provides an assessment of the impacts to healthcare and public health due to Hurricane Fiona.
Healthcare Ready’s Posture
Healthcare Ready is ENGAGED for the response to Hurricane Fiona and Hurricane Ian ( situation reports for Hurricane Ian are sent separately). We are closely tracking impacts to healthcare supply chain and healthcare access for both events. In addition to situation reporting, we are updating Rx Open daily to map open pharmacies in Puerto Rico and Florida. We are also sharing updates for responders and the public on social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
Highlights
- As of September 28, a ship carrying diesel fuel is waiting for a waiver of the Jones Act to dock in Puerto Rico.
- As of September 28, there is a remaining need for electricity and food in impacted areas. Prolonged lack of these resources is resulting in negative health outcomes for residents.
San Juan, while the most affected parts of the island remain without power. Restoration timelines for the rest of the island are not yet clear.
- 90.28% of residents have had potable water restored as generators have been installed at water treatment plants and wells have been cleared of obstructions. Intermittent disruptions have been reported due to generator failures and pipes bursting.
- All hospitals in Puerto Rico are operating, with 8 operating on generator power as of September 26, a number that has been decreasing as the national power grid comes online.
- As of 2 pm ET on September 28, roughly 76% of pharmacies are reporting as Open in Puerto Rico. Most remain on generator power. Penuelas, Culebra, and Santa Isabel Municipios are reporting that fewer than 50% of pharmacies are open.
- Since September 23, all dialysis clinics are operational.
- Health impacts due to lack of food and electricity in mostly affected areas are expected. High-Level Situation Summary Puerto Rico has been heavily impacted by Hurricane Fiona. As of September 28, an excessive heat warning remains in effect along the North coast of Puerto Rico from Toa Bajo to Arecibo. With many residents remaining without consistent power and air conditioning, risk of heat illness is increased.