Hurricane Fiona Situation Report #5, September 23, 2022

This report provides an assessment of the impacts to healthcare and public health due to Hurricane Fiona.

Note: Green text indicates new or updated content in this report compared to the previous report.

Healthcare Ready’s Posture

Healthcare Ready is ENGAGED for the response to Hurricane Fiona. We are closely tracking impacts to healthcare supply chain and healthcare access. In addition to situation reporting, we are updating Rx Open daily to map open pharmacies in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands (USVI). We are also sharing updates for responders and the public on social media: Twitter, Facebook, and Linkedin.

Highlights

58% of the island remains without power. Power restoration is concentrated in and around San Juan, while the most affected parts of the island remain without power. Restoration timelines for the rest of the island are not yet clear. Around 72% of residents have had potable water restored as generators have been installed at water treatment plants and wells have been cleared of obstructions. Intermittent disruptions have been reported due to generator failures and pipes bursting.

President Biden approved a major disaster declaration on 9/21, authorizing the mobilization of additional resources and federal funds for recovery.

All hospitals in Puerto Rico are operating, with 40 operating on generator power, a number that has been decreasing as the national power grid comes online.

As of 2pm ET 9/23, 73% of pharmacies are reporting as Open in Puerto Rico. Most remain on generator power.

As of 2pm ET 9/23, all dialysis clinics are operational, with some remaining on generator power.

High-Level Situation Summary

Puerto Rico has been heavily impacted by Hurricane Fiona. Parts of the island have experienced up to 27 inches of reported rainfall. As of 9/23, Tropical Depression 9 may produce additional rainfall in southern Puerto Rico. However, no more than two inches of rain are expected. The most impacted areas of the island are the southern, southwestern, and central mountain regions of the island; these areas are currently most susceptible to flooding. As of 9/23, an excessive heat warning remains in effect along the North coast of Puerto Rico from Toa Bajo to Arecibo. With many residents remaining without power and air conditioning, risk of heat illness is increased.