Hurricane Fiona & Flood Response: Puerto Rico

September 19, 2022–OpUSA is mobilizing to provide relief aid to Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Fiona, which caused catastrophic flooding on the island. We will provide emergency funding to partners on the ground serving affected communities as much as donations allow. Our ability to provide effective support is entirely dependent on the generosity of you, our donors. All donations at this time will increase OpUSA’s capacity to provide aid where needed most, helping already-vulnerable communities (which are still grappling with the long-term effects of 2017’s Hurricane Maria) recover through the disbursement of emergency grants to worthy, pre-vetted community partners already active in impacted areas. We thank you for your support.