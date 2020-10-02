Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center Publishes Hurricane María Recovery Report

Release Date: October 2, 2020

Release Number: NR 472

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico -- The Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center, or HSOAC, published more than 20 reports on Hurricane María recovery topics. This analysis was coordinated with FEMA and contains an assessment of all Puerto Rico sectors, including how physical infrastructure, natural infrastructure and human systems were affected by the storm.

A federally funded research and development center operated by the RAND Corporation on behalf of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, HSOAC gathered teams of experts who engaged with other partners to assess hurricane damage and pre-existing needs, develop and cost potential recovery actions and identify alternative recovery strategies. These recovery goals were aligned with those of the Government of Puerto Rico and its disaster recovery plan.

HSOAC's findings include reviews and inputs from over 150 commentators from the Government of Puerto Rico and over 100 federal offices and agencies, including the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of the Interior and others.

In February 2018, Congress passed legislation requiring the Government of Puerto Rico to deliver an economic and disaster recovery plan. HSOAC supported the development of this plan and its supplementary reports cover additional analyses that were conducted after the plan was delivered to Congress in August of 2018.

The HSOAC report may serve as a resource for Puerto Rico's recovery and that of other regions which may be affected by disasters in the future. To see the reports, click here:

