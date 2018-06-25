Guide to Hurricane Preparedness on a Budget

Release Number: 216

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico – When it comes to hurricane preparedness, planning ahead and strategic shopping can help save money.

Here are a few tips to build a preparedness kit for less:

Create a list of essential items: Considering your family needs, and any items you ran out of after Hurricane María, list the essentials that fit your needs and budget.

Spread out your shopping: Avoid waiting until the last minute. Look for bargain sales and separate items for immediate use from emergency ones.

Use coupons and discounts: Make good use of coupons and mobile savings applications. Redeem loyalty program points for items for your preparedness kit.

Get used and discount items: Certain emergency supplies such as radios and flashlights don’t need to be purchased new.

Choose generic products: From medicines to everyday items, these are usually less expensive than name brands.

Buy in bulk: Make bulk purchases of emergency kit items with neighbors, friends or coworkers.

Check out the dollar and discount stores: They offer items at a low cost, from crayons and coloring books for the kids to cleaning products.

Save some cash: Have a money box in a safe place and add a few extra dollars to it every week.

Stay in to save money: A trip to the movies for a family of four can cost upwards of $50. Instead, having a movie night at home can help fund your emergency kit.

Give the gift of preparedness: Consider giving electronics chargers, solar lamps and other emergency kit items to friends and family to help them be more prepared. Ask for preparedness-related gifts for yourself for birthdays or holidays.

Store water: Purchasing commercially bottled water is recommended but not always economically feasible. Use two-liter soda and soft drink bottles for potable water storage. Water that has not been commercially bottled should be replaced every six months.

Recommendations on how to protect your home without spending a lot:

Pay insurance in installments: Pay your property and flooding insurance policies in monthly or quarterly payments rather than the full premium upfront.

Make a video inventory of your home: Use your smartphone or camera to take photos and a video of your property. This will help simplify your insurance claim.

Install surge protection: Add a power surge protector to your electrical panel and use power strips with built-in surge protectors to help protect your property.

Stock up on plywood: Plywood is an affordable solution to protect shutterless windows from projectiles.

Seal windows and doors: Leaky windows and doors can let water in so make sure your windows and doors are properly sealed. Plastic bags between panes will ensure water stays out.

Remove area debris: Remove or secure anything surrounding your home that could become a projectile. That includes lawn furniture, toys and low-hanging branches or limbs.

Clean out your gutters and drains: Keep your gutters and downspouts clear. They prevent water from collecting on the roof and around your home.

For more information on hurricane season preparedness, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4339/hurricane-preparedness.

