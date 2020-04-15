Free Crisis Counseling, Legal Services Available to Residents after the Earthquakes

Release date: April 15, 2020

Release Number: DR-4473-PR FS 08

PONCE, Puerto Rico – Free legal assistance and crisis counseling services are available to residents affected by the Dec. 28 to Feb. 4 earthquakes.

Crisis counseling is available to residents of Adjuntas, Cabo Rojo, Corozal, Guánica, Guayanilla, Jayuya, Lajas, Lares, Maricao, Peñuelas, Ponce, San Germán, San Sebastián, Utuado, Villalba and Yauco.

The free crisis counseling services are available to help survivors understand their reactions of hopelessness, how to handle stress and advise them on their post-disaster options. Counselors can be reached by calling Línea PAS at 800-981-0023 or (TTY) 800-672-7622. Lines are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Residents who are unable to afford their own lawyer may call the toll-free hotline at 800-981-5342. Lines are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The free legal services are available to residents of Adjuntas, Aguada, Añasco, Arecibo, Barceloneta, Cabo Rojo, Ciales, Coamo, Corozal, Guánica, Guayanilla, Hormigueros, Jayuya, Juana Díaz, Lajas, Lares, Las Marías, Maricao, Mayagüez, Moca, Morovis, Naranjito, Orocovis, Peñuelas, Ponce, Sabana Grande, Salinas, San Germán, San Sebastián, Santa Isabel, Utuado, Villalba and Yauco.

FEMA is funding the crisis counseling and legal assistance programs. Crisis counseling is administered by Proyecto Animate.

