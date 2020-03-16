FEMA Suspends Its In-Field Operations Until March 30

Effective immediately, FEMA will suspend, until March 30, in-field operations in support of the Puerto Rico earthquakes. FEMA personnel will continue to work on the island to support survivors.

FEMA will support the Governor of Puerto Rico, who issued an Executive Order Sunday shutting down all non-essential government and commercial operations on the island. For more information on the governor’s executive order, visit https://www.fortaleza.pr.gov.

Beginning today, FEMA closed all Disaster Recovery Centers and suspended all mitigation specialist visits to businesses like Home Depot and National Lumber. Additionally, Disaster Survivor Assistance teams will not canvas municipalities approved for assistance, and housing site assessors are stopping all visits to earthquake-damaged homes.

FEMA is still on the island and committed to helping Puerto Rico residents whose homes and property were damaged by the Dec. 28 to Feb. 4 earthquakes, despite the pause in field operations.

Earthquake survivors can call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (FEMA) or (TTY) 800-462-7585. Lines are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Survivors may also apply for assistance or get information on the status of their FEMA applications at www.DisasterAssistance.gov.

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is April 15.