FEMA Recovery Efforts Continue on the Island with Funding Obligations for 97 Projects

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico – FEMA and the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience, or COR3, have obligated an additional $11.4 million in funds for 97 projects related to the recovery and reconstruction of Puerto Rico due to Hurricane María. These funds were obligated between March 27 and April 2.

As the island continues to safeguard its residents with social distancing and self-quarantine measures, FEMA and COR3 remain focused on prioritizing obligations of funds to municipalities for eligible expenses to help communities recover. To date, nearly $6.6 billion has been approved for Puerto Rico under FEMA's Public Assistance program.

The latest grants obligated are as follows:

Over $4.1 million for repairs to roads and bridges.

Nearly $4 million for repairs to public buildings and equipment.

Over $1.6 million for emergency protective measures.

Over $1.3 million for repairs to parks and recreational facilities.

Over $632,600 for public utilities.

Nearly $242,000 for debris removal.

Funding for permanent work includes projects like roads, bridges, water control, buildings and equipment, utilities and park and recreation facilities as authorized under Section 406 of the Robert T. Stafford Act. Emergency protective measures are actions taken to eliminate or lessen immediate threats either to lives, public health or safety, or significant additional damage to public or private property in a cost-effective manner.

FEMA works with COR3 through the agency’s Public Assistance program to obligate recovery funds to private nonprofit organizations, municipalities and agencies of the Government of Puerto Rico for expenses related to hurricanes Irma and María.