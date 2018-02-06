06 Feb 2018

FEMA Offers Repair and Rebuilding Advice in Aguada and Aguadilla

Report
from Federal Emergency Management Agency
Published on 06 Feb 2018 View Original

Release date: February 6, 2018
Release Number: 115

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico – As the people of Puerto Rico rebuild homes damaged by the flooding and hurricanes of last September, FEMA and National Lumber have teamed up to provide free information, tips and literature on how to make homes stronger and safer during the rebuilding process.

FEMA mitigation specialists will be on hand to answer questions and offer home improvement tips, along with proven methods to prevent or reduce damage from future disasters, as well as techniques to build hazard-resistant homes. Most of the information and free publications provided are geared for do-it-yourself work and general contractors.

Recovery topics include flood insurance, elevating utilities and rebuilding flooded homes.

All information and assistance will be available in English and Spanish.

FEMA advisors will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 5 through Feb. 9, at these locations:

National Lumber
Carr. #2 KM 129.5 Bo Victoria
Plaza Shopping Center
Aguadilla, PR 00603
787-819-0900

National Lumber
Aguada Shopping Center
Carr. 155 Calle Colon Final
Aguada, PR 00602
787-252-3232

Survivors impacted by Hurricane Maria can register online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or toll-free at 800-621-FEMA (voice, 711/VRS - Video Relay Service). Multilingual operators are available. (Press 2 for Spanish). For TTY call 800-462-7585. Lines are open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Registering with FEMA is the first step toward qualifying for disaster assistance, which may include grants to help homeowners and renters pay for temporary housing, essential home repairs, personal property replacements and disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

#

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-FEMA (voice, 711/VRS - Video Relay Service). Multilingual operators are available. (Press 2 for Spanish). TTY call 800 -462-7585.

