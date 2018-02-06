FEMA Offers Repair and Rebuilding Advice in Aguada and Aguadilla

Release date: February 6, 2018

Release Number: 115

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico – As the people of Puerto Rico rebuild homes damaged by the flooding and hurricanes of last September, FEMA and National Lumber have teamed up to provide free information, tips and literature on how to make homes stronger and safer during the rebuilding process.

FEMA mitigation specialists will be on hand to answer questions and offer home improvement tips, along with proven methods to prevent or reduce damage from future disasters, as well as techniques to build hazard-resistant homes. Most of the information and free publications provided are geared for do-it-yourself work and general contractors.

Recovery topics include flood insurance, elevating utilities and rebuilding flooded homes.

All information and assistance will be available in English and Spanish.

FEMA advisors will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 5 through Feb. 9, at these locations:

National Lumber

Carr. #2 KM 129.5 Bo Victoria

Plaza Shopping Center

Aguadilla, PR 00603

787-819-0900

National Lumber

Aguada Shopping Center

Carr. 155 Calle Colon Final

Aguada, PR 00602

787-252-3232

Survivors impacted by Hurricane Maria can register online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or toll-free at 800-621-FEMA (voice, 711/VRS - Video Relay Service). Multilingual operators are available. (Press 2 for Spanish). For TTY call 800-462-7585. Lines are open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Registering with FEMA is the first step toward qualifying for disaster assistance, which may include grants to help homeowners and renters pay for temporary housing, essential home repairs, personal property replacements and disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

#

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-FEMA (voice, 711/VRS - Video Relay Service). Multilingual operators are available. (Press 2 for Spanish). TTY call 800 -462-7585.

Follow us at:

www.fema.gov/hurricane-maria

www.facebook.com/femapuertorico

www.twitter.com/femaregion2

Last Updated:

February 6, 2018 - 08:55