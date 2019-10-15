FEMA Obligates Over $29.4 Million in Additional Federal Grants to Puerto Rico

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico – FEMA has awarded roughly $29.4 million in additional funds to Puerto Rico to cover costs related to Hurricane María.

These awards bring the amount of funds obligated under FEMA’s Public Assistance program to $5.9 billion.

The latest grants are as follows:

Over $24.3 million to the Puerto Rico Department of Natural and Environmental Resources for emergency protective measures

Nearly $2.3 million to the municipality of Arroyo for permanent work to rebuild the Arroyo Sports Complex

Over $2.1 million to the municipality of Ponce for permanent work to rebuild the Ponce Port security fence

Over $717,000 to the municipality of Arecibo for permanent work on the Victor Rojas Avenue.

Funding for permanent work includes projects like roads, bridges, water control facilities, buildings and equipment, utilities and park and recreation facilities as authorized under Section 406 of the Robert T. Stafford Act.

Emergency protective measures are actions taken to eliminate or lessen immediate threats either to lives, public health or safety, or significant additional damage to public or private property in a cost-effective manner.

FEMA works with Puerto Rico’s Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency, or COR3, through the agency’s Public Assistance program to obligate recovery funds to private nonprofit organizations, municipalities and agencies of the Government of Puerto Rico for expenses related to hurricanes Irma and María.

Assistance is available for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures and the repair, replacement or restoration of disaster-damaged facilities. The Public Assistance program also encourages protection of these damaged facilities from future events by providing assistance for hazard mitigation measures during the recovery process.

FEMA obligates funding to applicants for projects through COR3. For applicants to receive the awarded funds, they must provide required documentation to ensure conformity with local and federal requirements.

FEMA and COR3 continue to work together to expedite recovery funding and reimbursement of all eligible costs.

For more information on the Hurricane María recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4339.

