FEMA Obligates Nearly $49 Million for the University of Puerto Rico

Release Date: October 7, 2020

Release Number: NR 473

The sum is part of the $85 million obligated to the institution for permanent work projects

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico — During September, FEMA obligated $48.7 million **in additional federal grants for **12 projects to repair several campuses of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR), the island's first and largest higher education system.

"More than a contribution to strengthen the infrastructure of the UPR, this investment will help future generations benefit from resilient facilities within the Island's public university system. It is a great honor for the mostly local FEMA team to be part of this historic reconstruction," said Federal Disaster Recovery Coordinator for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, José Baquero Tirado.

Nearly $14.2 million are destined to the Mayagüez campus, RUM by its Spanish acronym, which is regarded as an economic, social, cultural and educational engine in the western area. The funds will be used to repair several buildings of different departments on this campus that serves 12,000 students. In addition, over $580,000 will cover the costs of measures to help lessen the effects of future disasters, such as strengthening the roof and improving the asphalt covering to make it more resistant, among other measures.

For his part, the President of the UPR, Dr. Jorge Haddock, highlighted the impact that the obligation for repairs and permanent work has on the services received by students, teachers and administrative staff.

"As the main teaching and scientific center on the island, from the University of Puerto Rico we are committed to improving and transforming the infrastructure of the institution. The allocation to the University of Mayagüez campus, in particular, will allow us to improve areas for the benefit of our talented and outstanding members of the College Band, for the faculty and also for the protection of our resources in the General Library, for the benefit of present and future generations.

The recent allocation also includes $24.6 million to the Humacao campus, $4.7 million **to the Utuado campus, **$2.7 million to the Bayamón campus, $1.5 million to the UPR for administrative expenses and nearly $12,000 for the Arecibo campus. Throughout the past three years, the Agency has awarded nearly $85 million to the UPR for 22 permanent work projects.

"The UPR is a distinguished institution and it is essential that the reconstruction be at the highest level so that its work of excellence continues. The teams leading the reconstruction of Puerto Rico will continue to work hand in hand with the sub-recipients to deliver the projects that provide the resilience that all communities deserve," established the executive director of the Office of Recovery, Reconstruction, and Resilience (COR3), Ottmar Chavez.

To date, FEMA has obligated over $19 billion for costs related to hurricanes Irma and María, including projects to help rebuild infrastructure throughout Puerto Rico. FEMA works with COR3 through the agency's Public Assistance program to obligate recovery funds to private nonprofit organizations, municipalities and agencies of the Government of Puerto Rico.

