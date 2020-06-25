FEMA Obligates Millions to the Puerto Rico Department of Transportation and Public Works

Release Number: DR-4339-PR NR 449

A total of over $28 million has been awarded to DTOP to replace damaged road signs after Hurricane María across the island

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico – FEMA announced today an obligation of over $9.5 million to the Puerto Rico Department of Transportation and Public Works, or DTOP. These funds will be used to replace signs on 238 roads covering approximately 496 miles in the Aguadilla, Arecibo and San Juan regions.

Some 890,000 residents comprising much of the northern and western region of the island will benefit from these funds, which will help provide drivers with necessary road signage.

“With the obligation of these funds, we will continue to work aggressively in the installation of the over 18,000 road signs affected by Hurricane Maria. As we promised, through various programs, including Abriendo Caminos, we have returned to the island a first-rate state road system that we should be proud of. We thank FEMA for this $9.5 million obligation, which brings the total assigned for these projects to $28 million,” said the Secretary for DTOP, Mr. Carlos Contreras Aponte.

These funds will address signs and road markers in 93, 122 and 23 road sections in the regions of Aguadilla, Arecibo and San Juan, respectively. Repairs include removing and replacing aluminum road signs, steel posts and their concrete foundations as well as replacing aluminum plates with reflective sheeting signs. For his part, the mayor of Arecibo was pleased with the assignment of these funds. “Our roads have many needs, so we appreciate this allocation of funds which is very helpful in improving conditions in the municipalities,” said the mayor of Arecibo, Carlos Molina Rodriguez.

FEMA works with the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience, or COR3, through the federal agency's Public Assistance program to obligate recovery funds to private nonprofit organizations, municipalities and agencies of the Government of Puerto Rico for expenses related to Hurricanes Irma and Maria. To date, nearly $6.9 billion has been awarded to Puerto Rico as part of FEMA's Public Assistance program.

