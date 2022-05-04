FEMA Distributes More Than $677,000 in Disaster Assistance for Severe Storm, Flooding, Landslide Survivors

Release Date: May 2, 2022

Release Number: NR 009

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has distributed more than $677,000 in disaster assistance to help survivors affected by the severe storm, flooding, and landslides that occurred Feb. 4 - 6, 2022.

Nearly $329,000 has been distributed to individuals for housing assistance to cover expenses related to home repair and rehabilitation. In addition, more than $348,000 has been distributed for other needs assistance. Housing Assistance (HA) and Other Needs Assistance (ONA) are part of FEMA's Individual Household Program.

ONA is available for necessary expenses and serious needs directly caused by the disaster, including: child-care expenses, medical and dental expenses, damages to essential household items (room furnishings, appliances); clothing; tools (specialized or protective clothing and equipment) required for your job; necessary educational materials (computers, schoolbooks, supplies), clean-up items (wet/dry vacuum, dehumidifier), damage to an essential vehicle, moving and storage of essential household goods to prevent further damage, and returning property to the applicant's primary residence.

Survivors from the affected municipalities of Cataño, Dorado, Toa Baja, Vega Alta, and Vega Baja are eligible to apply for disaster assistance. To get additional information, find the Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) nearest you, click on the FEMA DRC link: fema.gov/drc.

You may also apply with FEMA through your smart phone, home computer or by phone. The fastest ways to apply for assistance are:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

By phone at 800-621-3362. Press 1 for English, 2 for Spanish and 3 for all other languages. Those who use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Phone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week

Download FEMA's mobile app. Select Disaster Resources and click on Apply for Assistance Online.

For more information about Puerto Rico's recovery from the February floods, visit fema.gov/disaster/4649.