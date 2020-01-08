08 Jan 2020

FEMA Daily Operations Briefing - Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 8:30 a.m. EST

Report
from Federal Emergency Management Agency
Published on 08 Jan 2020
preview
Download PDF (2.18 MB)

Situation:

At 3:24 a.m. EST Jan 7 an earthquake (M6.4) occurred approximately 8.4 miles west-southwest of Ponce, Puerto Rico at a depth of 6 miles; numerous aftershocks reported. An MMI of VII (very strong shaking) has been issued affecting 2k.ORANGE SHAKEMAP was issued for economic losses; YELLOW PAGER for fatalities has been issued

Lifeline Impacts: (Source: SLB, as of 6:00 p.m. EST, Jan 7)

Safety & Security:
• One fatality reported in Ponce due to collapsed structure
• Commonwealth and Public Services are closed
• All JRO Branch staff have been directed to work from alternate locations
• Preliminary assessments indicated no damages to priority dams: CerrilloDam (Ponce) and PatillasDam (Branch IV)
• Public schools/private/public universities are closed

Food, Water & Sheltering
• 5.8M meals and 5.1M liters of water in FEMA warehouse (DC Caribbean); Supply Chain Analysis Network (SCAN) activated
• 300k people without water (25% of customers) due to lack of power; if outage extends past evening Jan 8, and support is requested, tanker trucks on standby to transport water from FEMA warehouse (RII Spot Rep, as of 7:00 p.m., Jan 7)
• 17 (+15) shelters open with 813 (+770) occupants (FEMA ESF 6, as of 6:00 a.m. EST, Jan 8)

Health & Medical:
• 3 dialysis units in Ponce, one in Yauco and in Laresremain closed (staff currently evacuated)
• Region Hospitals: Arecibo, Caguas, Fajardo, Mayaguez and Ponce on generator power
• Preventative evacuations: Hospital Damas (Ponce), Hospital Pavia (Yauco)
• Hospitals that have evacuated patients: Hospital Damas (Ponce)-183 beds; Hospital Metropollitano Dr. Pila (Ponce)-107 beds; Hospital Pavia (Yauco)-84 beds
• Center of Disease Control (CDC) personnel on the ground with local partners to assess the situation

