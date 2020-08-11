FEMA Approves Over $84 Million in Additional Funds for 105 Recovery Projects

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico– FEMA along with Puerto Rico's Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience, or COR3, approved over $84 million in additional grants for repairs after Hurricane María. The funds were allocated during the week of July 31 to August 6 and represent 105 projects related to the recovery and reconstruction of Puerto Rico.

Among the most recent obligations is nearly $2 million to the municipality of Ciales for various repairs to the bridge and the road in Sector Vega Redonda at Barrio Toro Negro. Work to be completed in this road that is used by some 970 residents includes the replacement of asphalt and several retaining walls, among other repairs.

On the other hand, over $1.4 million was obligated to the municipality of Aguas Buenas to upgrade roads that give access to several rural communities. This project includes repairs to be carried out in Calle 7 of the Jacanas Sector in the Sumidero neighborhood, Calle Arachnis in the Rómulo Otero Sector, the rural street that gives access to the Minillas community and the La Represa road.

Likewise, nearly **$556,000 **in funds were approved for the municipality of Sabana Grande to repair the Angel Mercado Coliseum. Located on Quilinchini Avenue, this facility is used for sports events as well as community activities for the benefit of 25,000 residents.

Part of the obligated funds will be used to prevent future damage by implementing mitigation measures. At Ciales, over $926,000 will be used to install a concrete curb and gutter, among other improvements to reinforce the bridge. Meanwhile, in Aguas Buenas, approximately $39,000 is earmarked for the installation of geotextiles, among other measures to better control runoff on the roads. Furthermore, in Sabana Grande, over $28,000 will be used to replace the aluminum windows of the Coliseum with hurricane wind resistant windows.

The most recent approved grants are broken down as follows:

Nearly $35 million for repairs to public buildings and equipment.

for repairs to public buildings and equipment. Nearly $31 million for road and bridge repairs.

for road and bridge repairs. Over $12 million for repairs to parks and recreational facilities.

for repairs to parks and recreational facilities. Over $4.5 million for emergency protection measures.

for emergency protection measures. Over $950,000 for debris removal.

for debris removal. **Over $806,000 **for administrative expenses of municipalities and government agencies.

Over $209,000 for utility repairs.

FEMA works with COR3 through the federal agency's Public Assistance program to obligate recovery funds to private nonprofit organizations, municipalities and agencies of the Government of Puerto Rico for expenses related to Hurricanes Irma and Maria. To date, nearly $7.2 billion has been awarded to Puerto Rico as part of FEMA's Public Assistance program.

