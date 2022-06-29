FEMA Approves Funding for 700 Earthquake-Related Projects

Release Number: NR 055

Funds will be allocated this year for the remaining 94 projects

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico --The allocation of federal funds to Puerto Rico for its recovery from the 2020 Earthquakes steadily continues. This week, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reached 700 obligated projects aimed at helping communities recover from damage to the spaces and infrastructure that are part of everyday life.

"Our goal is to allocate funds for all projects that seek to address the damage caused by the earthquakes and that the reconstruction results in comprehensive social, economic and community development for all residents. We're aware that the residents of the southern region have had to cope with both Hurricane María and the earthquakes, so we remain committed to ensuring that both recoveries continue in unison," said Federal Disaster Recovery Coordinator José G. Baquero.

Aside from repairs to roads, bridges and public infrastructure, the funds also seek to benefit community institutions. The Elderly Center of Las Marías, which offers services to more than 100 participants between the ages of 65 and 85, will repair its spaces with a contribution of $269,000 from FEMA. Most of the work for the center consists of repairs to cracks in walls, columns, the roof and windows.

According to its Administrator, Yaleidy Ruiz Bourdoin, the center provides social service sessions and nursing services, as well as aqua aerobics, outdoor activities, crafts and visits to tourist sites in Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, the Costa Sur Thermoelectric Power Plant facilities will also benefit from funds that will provide more robust structures for power generation. The agency has allocated over $476,000 to repair cracks in various parts of the plant's structures. The project includes 13 facilities distributed among administrative buildings, warehouses and the piping area for Units 5 and 6.

This award of funds to Costa Sur, which provides a third of the country's energy, is part of the $8.7 million recently announced for the reconstruction of this thermoelectric plant, whose work is nearing completion.

Engineer Manuel A. Laboy Rivera, Executive Director of the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency (COR3), pointed out that, "as opposed to the rest of the island, the southwestern region and part of the center of Puerto Rico are going through multiple reconstruction processes. As part of our commitment, we work as a team with each sub-recipient to direct them in the right direction in the development of permanent works due to the earthquakes, without leaving behind the reconstruction projects due to the damage caused by Hurricane María. To date, FEMA has obligated over $672 million for the emergency stages and the execution of permanent works due to the earthquakes. At COR3, we continue to evaluate the current processes and identify areas of opportunity so that, together with FEMA, we can be facilitators in the reconstruction progress."

For more information about Puerto Rico's recovery from the earthquakes, visit fema.gov/disaster/4773 and recuperacion.pr. Follow us on social media at Facebook.com/FEMAPuertoRico, Facebook.com/COR3pr y Twitter @COR3pr..