FEMA approves additional funding for earthquake recovery in Puerto Rico

Release Number: HQ-20-014

WASHINGTON - On Jan. 16, 2020, President Trump declared that a major disaster existed in the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and ordered federal assistance to supplement Commonwealth and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by earthquakes that began on Dec. 28, 2019. The assistance made available in January included grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster. To date, FEMA has approved approximately $25 million in federal assistance for individuals and families to assist them on their road to recovery.

Today, FEMA announced additional federal funding is available to the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, eligible municipal governments and certain private nonprofit organizations, on a cost-sharing basis, for permanent work and the repair and replacement of facilities damaged by earthquakes in the 14 municipalities previously designated as eligible for individual assistance, debris removal and emergency protective measures. The applicable municipalities are: Adjuntas, Guánica, Guayanilla, Jayuya, Juana Díaz, Lajas, Las Marías, Mayagüez, Peñuelas, Ponce, Sabana Grande, San Germán, Utuado and Yauco. Additionally, all areas within the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico are eligible for assistance under the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.