07 Feb 2019

FEMA Approves $61 Million in Additional Federal Grants to Puerto Rico

from Federal Emergency Management Agency
Release Number: 325

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico – FEMA has awarded $61 million in additional funds to Puerto Rico to cover costs related to Hurricane María.

These awards bring the amount of funds obligated under FEMA’s Public Assistance program to $5.4 billion.

The latest grants approved are as follows:

  • Nearly $33 million to the Puerto Rico Public Housing Administration for emergency protective measures.
  • Nearly $17 million to the Puerto Rico Public Housing Administration to relocate public housing projects in Ciales.
  • Nearly $4 million to the Inter American University of Puerto Rico for emergency protective measures.
  • More than $2 million to the Puerto Rico National Guard to repair hurricane-damaged buildings.
  • Nearly $2 million to the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority for water monitoring expenses.
  • Nearly $2 million to the Puerto Rico Department of Transportation for permanent work on roads.
  • More than $1 million to the municipality of Yauco for emergency protective measures.

Emergency protective measures are actions taken to eliminate or lessen immediate threats either to lives, public health or safety, or significant additional damage to public or private property in a cost-effective manner.

FEMA works with Puerto Rico’s Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency, or COR3, through the agency’s Public Assistance program to obligate recovery funds to private nonprofit organizations, municipalities and agencies of the Government of Puerto Rico for expenses related to hurricanes Irma and María.

Assistance is available for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures and the repair, replacement or restoration of disaster-damaged facilities. The Public Assistance program also encourages protection of these damaged facilities from future events by providing assistance for hazard mitigation measures during the recovery process.

FEMA obligates funding to the applicant for projects through COR3. For applicants to receive the awarded funds, they must provide required documentation to ensure conformity with local and federal requirements.

FEMA and COR3 continue to work together to expedite recovery funding and reimbursement of all eligible costs.

For more information on the Hurricane María recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4339.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-FEMA (3362) 711/VRS - Video Relay Service. Multilingual operators are available. (Press 2 for Spanish). TTY call 800-462-7585.

