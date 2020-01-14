FEMA and other Federal Agencies Supporting Earthquake Response in Puerto Rico (January 12, 2020)

Release Number: HQ-20-004

Shelters and feeding stations are available in the impacted area. For a list of shelters and other important information from local officials, visit www.manejodeemergencias.pr.gov or call the Puerto Rico Emergency Management and Disaster Administration Bureau at 787-724-0124 to find your nearest shelter.

If you are feeling anxious or stressed, you can call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 and speak to a crisis counselor. The Disaster Distress Helpline’s TTY number for deaf and hard of hearing individuals, 1-800-846-8517, is available 24/7. Deaf and hard of hearing users can also use the texting options or their preferred Relay service (including 7-1-1) to connect with the main DDH hotline.

USGS current forecast indicates there is a 68% probability of a Magnitude 5 earthquake in the next seven days. These strong aftershocks are expected and are a natural process after a strong earthquake.

On January 11, 2020, Governor Vazquez submitted her request for a Major Disaster Declaration. The Governor’s request is currently in process.

FEMA continues to assist impacted municipalities in addressing emergency needs. FEMA personnel are embedded with local officials in impacted areas to facilitate requests for assistance.

There has been significant progress in power restoration, PREPA is managing power restoration efforts and anticipates 100 percent power generation today if all assets are online, although there will be little to no reserve capacity, and the grid will be fragile.

Local Officials are Leading the Response

Hospitals and dialysis centers are stable, there has been no impact on patient care or access. AirBnB activated its “Open Homes Program.” The program allows hosts to offer no cost accommodations outside the impact areas for survivors and first responders until Jan. 31.

Follow instructions from your local officials. If you have a question about whether your home is safe to re-enter, consult your local government officials for guidance.

People in some shelters were evacuated and moved to other shelter locations following yesterdays' aftershock, and planning continues for establishing nine survivor basecamps and other long-term options.

Currently, 20 shelters are open, with more than 4,200 occupants. Additionally, there are survivors in non-traditional sheltering due to concerns about aftershocks.

The Puerto Rico National Guard is assisting with operations including limited infrastructure assessment security/reconnaissance operations, evacuation support, and route clearance operations. Additional teams are en route to assist.

The Commonwealth of Puerto Rico has requested assistance from the states of California and New York by means of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. The teams will provide technical assistance for building evaluations and inspection, as well as debris removal and management in the areas impacted by the earthquakes.

Disaster response is a whole community effort and most effective when it is locally executed, state managed and federally supported.

Federal Agencies Supporting Local Efforts

On Jan. 7, President Trump approved an emergency declaration allowing direct federal assistance for emergency measures to protect lives, property and public health after the recent series of earthquakes. This assistance is for all 78 municipalities in the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico. The whole community is involved with response efforts including private sector partners and non-governmental organizations like The Salvation Army and American Red Cross.

Non-governmental organizations have set up 19 fixed and five mobile feeding sites across Puerto Rico operated by Puerto Rico Rises; the Salvation Army; Send Relief; the American Red Cross; and World Central Kitchen and other non-governmental organizations.

FEMA supplied 20 water-tank trucks that are available to supply drinking water to critical facilities - where needed.

FEMA has taken the following actions to support Puerto Rico and local governments: FEMA delivered food, water and other commodities to survivors in impacted communities including Lajas, Guánica, Guayanilla, Ponce and Yauco.

FEMA established Structural Assessment and Power Restoration Task Forces.

Urban Search and Rescue and Incident Support Base personnel are actively engaged in operations.

FEMA has prepositioned life-sustaining commodities, including meals and water throughout Puerto Rico.

The USGS forecasts that number of aftershocks will decrease in frequency over the next 30 days, but that a large aftershock can cause a temporary increase in subsequent aftershocks. If you live in the affected areas, follow instructions from local officials and monitor local radio, TV stations or official social media accounts for updated emergency information.

USGS is deploying six temporary seismometers along the coast adjacent to where the earthquakes have occurred. Observations from aftershock monitoring equipment will improve the ability to characterize and forecast earthquakes.

A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Temporary Emergency Power Team is in Puerto Rico; equipment mobilization is expected to begin today. A USACE Prime Power team is conducting assessments for generator installs where required. On Saturday, through a mission assignment, USACE completed inspections of nine fire stations and FEMA facilities impacted by the earthquake.

Representatives of the U.S. Department of Energy are in Puerto Rico consulting with private sector partners on ways to increase power generation after the loss of the Costa Sur power plant, which will be offline for a significant period of time.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar declared a public health emergency in Puerto Rico to ensure health care and services are available to meet the needs of recipients of Medicare, Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program. A liaison from the Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response is in Puerto Rico to assist local officials.

Staff from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are in Puerto Rico coordinating with local partners to assess conditions.