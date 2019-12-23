FEMA and COR3 Obligate Nearly $7.5 million for Recovery Work in Puerto Rico

Release date:

December 22, 2019

Release Number:

DR-4339-PR NR 409

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico – FEMA and the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience, or COR3, have obligated nearly $7.5 million in additional funds for 78 projects related to the recovery and reconstruction of Puerto Rico. These funds were obligated between December 13 and December 19.

Among the obligations are funds for architectural and engineering design and repairs to roads and bridges in several neighborhoods in the municipalities of Utuado, Maricao, Jayuya, Naranjito and Yauco, among others. Many of these are considered small projects, which cost $123,100 or less.

FEMA and COR3 continue to work together to develop strategies that advance recovery projects. To date, over $6 billion has been approved for Puerto Rico under FEMA's Public Assistance program.

“Working together with COR3 is the key to a successful recovery mission and these latest obligations are proof that our collaboration is yielding positive results. Our partnership is the foundation over which a stronger, more resilient Puerto Rico will be built,” said Federal Disaster Recovery Coordinator for Puerto Rico, Alex Amparo.

The latest grants obligated are as follows:

Over $3 million for emergency protective measures

Nearly $3 million for repairs to roads and bridges

Nearly $784,000 for repairs to public buildings and equipment

Over $500,000 to municipal governments for administrative costs

Over $132,000 for work related to parks and recreational facilities

Nearly $43,000 for repairs to public utilities

Over $25,000 for debris removal

FEMA and COR3 remain focused on prioritizing obligations of funds to municipalities for eligible expenses related to hurricanes Irma and Maria to help communities recover.

"Every day, our team and FEMA put in the necessary effort to move the island’s recovery and reconstruction projects forward. We realize there is much to be done, but we are on track to accomplishing recovery in a much stronger way that will benefit all communities. This is a joint effort where all of us, without distinction, contribute to the rebuilding process," said COR3 Executive Director, Ottmar Chávez Piñero.

Many projects during this phase of the recovery are for architectural and engineering design, which may open the door to funding opportunities for larger projects in the future. These funds help to reduce the “damage-rebuild-damage” cycle that comes with restoring structures to pre-disaster conditions. They assure quality by meticulously detailing scopes of work to ensure a repaired and rebuilt Puerto Rico is better positioned to withstand another storm.

Emergency protective measures are actions taken to eliminate or lessen immediate threats either to lives, public health or safety, or significant additional damage to public or private property in a cost-effective manner.

Funding for permanent work includes projects like roads, bridges, water control facilities, buildings and equipment, utilities and park and recreation facilities as authorized under Section 406 of the Robert T. Stafford Act.

FEMA works with COR3 through the agency’s Public Assistance program to obligate recovery funds to private nonprofit organizations, municipalities and agencies of the Government of Puerto Rico for expenses related to hurricanes Irma and María.

For more information on Puerto Rico’s recovery visit fema.gov/disaster/4339 and www.recovery.pr. You can also follow FEMA’s and COR3’s social networks on Facebook.com/FEMAPuertoRico, Facebook.com/COR3pr and Twitter @COR3pr.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-FEMA (3362) 711/VRS - Video Relay Service). Multilingual operators are available. (Press 2 for Spanish). TTY call 800-462-7585.

Follow us at:

www.fema.gov/hurricane-maria

www.facebook.com/femapuertorico

www.twitter.com/femaregion2

Last Updated:

December 23, 2019 - 08:41