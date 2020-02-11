FEMA and COR3 Obligate an Additional $63 Million for Recovery Work in Puerto Rico

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico – FEMA and the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience, or COR3, have obligated an additional $63 million in funds for 56 projects related to the recovery and reconstruction of Puerto Rico. These funds were obligated between Jan. 31 and Feb. 6.

FEMA and COR3 continue to work together to develop strategies that advance recovery projects. To date, over $6.2 billion has been approved for Puerto Rico under FEMA's Public Assistance program.

The latest grants obligated are as follows:

Over $52.4 million to municipal governments for administrative costs.

Over $6.8 million for repairs to roads and bridges.

Over $2.1 million for repairs to parks and recreational facilities.

Nearly $874,000 for debris removal.

Nearly $278,000 for repairs to public utilities.

Over $259,000 for repairs to public buildings and equipment.

Over $53,500 for emergency protective measures.

FEMA and COR3 remain focused on prioritizing obligations of funds to municipalities for eligible expenses related to hurricanes Irma and Maria to help communities recover.

Many projects during this phase of the recovery are for architectural and engineering design, which may open the door to funding opportunities for larger projects in the future. These funds help to reduce the “damage-rebuild-damage” cycle that comes with restoring structures to pre-disaster conditions. They assure quality by meticulously detailing scopes of work to ensure a repaired and rebuilt Puerto Rico is better positioned to withstand another storm.

Emergency protective measures are actions taken to eliminate or lessen immediate threats either to lives, public health or safety, or significant additional damage to public or private property in a cost-effective manner.

Funding for permanent work includes projects like roads, bridges, water control facilities, buildings and equipment, utilities and park and recreation facilities as authorized under Section 406 of the Robert T. Stafford Act.

FEMA works with COR3 through the agency’s Public Assistance program to obligate recovery funds to private nonprofit organizations, municipalities and agencies of the Government of Puerto Rico for expenses related to hurricanes Irma and María.