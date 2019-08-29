29 Aug 2019

Dorian, Now Category 1 Hurricane, Tracks Toward Puerto Rico

Report
from Direct Relief
Published on 28 Aug 2019 View Original

By Lara Cooper

Hurricane Dorian gathered strength on Wednesday afternoon, accelerating from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of more than 75 miles per hour.

The storm’s path is tracking just east of Puerto Rico, avoiding a direct hit to the main island, but high winds, heavy rain, storm surge, and the threat of landslides are a concern to Puerto Rico residents.

Direct Relief is working closely with health centers and clinics across Puerto Rico and is well positioned to respond. Since Hurricane Maria, Direct Relief has invested significant resources to help Puerto Rico withstand future storms.

At the start of hurricane season, the organization stationed 13 caches of emergency medical supplies with health facilities across the island.

View the map below for a live track of Dorian relative to Direct Relief’s pre-positioned emergency medical modules.

To further prepare healthcare providers for hurricanes and other emergencies, Direct Relief has outfitted seven Puerto Rico health facilities with solar panels and batteries; furnished 168 pharmaceutical and laboratory refrigerators and freezers with enough capacity to store roughly 6 million vials of vaccines; enabled health services in remote communities through the procurement of 30 mobile medical vehicles; and equipped Puerto Rico’s Medical Reserve Corps with Emergency Medical Packs for triage medical outreach.

Direct Relief is also making available more than $37 million in emergency medical aid to organizations throughout the Caribbean as Dorian moves northward.

Through formal agreements with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency, the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States, the Pan American Health Organization, and dozens of NGO and government entities, Direct Relief is able to deploy emergency resources rapidly should the need arise.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.