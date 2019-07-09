Disaster Unemployment Assistance Extended to July 24

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico – Individuals who are still unemployed because of hurricanes Irma and María may be eligible to receive Disaster Unemployment Assistance, or DUA. This is a program managed by the Puerto Rico Department of Labor and Human Resources, or PRDOL, and funded by FEMA.

On June 28, 2019, the Puerto Rico Department of Labor posted a public notice in local newspapers announcing a 30-day extension to apply for DUA, through Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

“FEMA remains committed to supporting the Commonwealth in its recovery. So far, we have allocated roughly $24 million for this program in Puerto Rico, providing benefits to over 11,000 survivors on the island,” said Federal Disaster Recovery Coordinator for Puerto Rico, Jonathan Hoyes.

Individuals currently receiving DUA may be eligible to extend their current benefits for up to 26 additional weeks. The extended deadline will also allow for individuals who may have not been aware of the availability of extended DUA benefits to file claims.

DUA is for employees or self-employed individuals who became unemployed as a direct result of hurricanes Irma or Maria.

For more information and to verify eligibility for a DUA extension and additional information on DUA, visit your local unemployment office, call the PRDOL at 787-945-7900 or visit trabajo.pr.gov. Please note that DUA applications can be filed by telephone but cannot be accepted through the internet.

Survivors may search for employment opportunities through the American Job Center by visiting careeronestop.org/LocalHelp.

For more on Puerto Rico’s recovery, visit FEMA.gov/Disaster/4339.