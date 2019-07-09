09 Jul 2019

Disaster Unemployment Assistance Extended to July 24

Report
from Federal Emergency Management Agency
Published on 09 Jul 2019 View Original

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico – Individuals who are still unemployed because of hurricanes Irma and María may be eligible to receive Disaster Unemployment Assistance, or DUA. This is a program managed by the Puerto Rico Department of Labor and Human Resources, or PRDOL, and funded by FEMA.

On June 28, 2019, the Puerto Rico Department of Labor posted a public notice in local newspapers announcing a 30-day extension to apply for DUA, through Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

“FEMA remains committed to supporting the Commonwealth in its recovery. So far, we have allocated roughly $24 million for this program in Puerto Rico, providing benefits to over 11,000 survivors on the island,” said Federal Disaster Recovery Coordinator for Puerto Rico, Jonathan Hoyes.

Individuals currently receiving DUA may be eligible to extend their current benefits for up to 26 additional weeks. The extended deadline will also allow for individuals who may have not been aware of the availability of extended DUA benefits to file claims.

DUA is for employees or self-employed individuals who became unemployed as a direct result of hurricanes Irma or Maria.

For more information and to verify eligibility for a DUA extension and additional information on DUA, visit your local unemployment office, call the PRDOL at 787-945-7900 or visit trabajo.pr.gov. Please note that DUA applications can be filed by telephone but cannot be accepted through the internet.

Survivors may search for employment opportunities through the American Job Center by visiting careeronestop.org/LocalHelp.

For more on Puerto Rico’s recovery, visit FEMA.gov/Disaster/4339.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.