Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams Going Door-to Door

CAGUAS, Puerto Rico - Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams from FEMA are going door-to-door, to shelters, and base camps, talking to people affected by the recent series of earthquakes in the south of the island. The teams can answer questions, help survivors apply for federal assistance, update applicants’ contact information, and help with referrals to voluntary agency partners.

DSA crew members are visiting homes, shelters, businesses and nonprofit organizations in impacted areas. They also meet with local officials and community leaders to identify disaster-related issues and unmet needs.

DSA workers never ask for a fee or accept money for disaster assistance or help filling out application DSA crews will have a FEMA identification badge with a photograph. Ask to see ID badges. A FEMA shirt or jacket is not proof of identity. DSA crew members may offer residents the opportunity to use a tablet computer to register or ask to enter information on their behalf. Residents will not be required to share personal information unless they wish a DSA crew member to help them with an in-person registration or answer specific questions about their FEMA application status. Residents are reminded to ask for federal identification before providing personal information.

People affected by the earthquakes in the designated area don’t have to wait for a DSA team to visit them. Survivors can begin applying online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362. If you are hard of hearing, deaf or have a speech disability Call 1-800-462-7585 (TTY).

